Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 85 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .259/.324/.433 on the season.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a home run and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 24 doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 48 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.316/.383 slash line on the season.

Santana takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Darvish Stats

Yu Darvish (7-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Darvish has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jul. 19 6.0 4 0 0 7 3 at Phillies Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Mets Jul. 7 5.0 7 3 3 4 3 at Giants Jun. 21 6.0 7 4 4 6 2 vs. Rays Jun. 16 5.0 8 6 6 5 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 91 hits with 24 doubles, 19 home runs, 93 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .265/.419/.500 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Tigers Jul. 21 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

