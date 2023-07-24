Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .230 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (38 of 66), with multiple hits seven times (10.6%).

He has homered in 4.5% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Marcano has an RBI in 13 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .223 AVG .239 .248 OBP .306 .348 SLG .364 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 16/7 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings