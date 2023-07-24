Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .230 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (38 of 66), with multiple hits seven times (10.6%).
- He has homered in 4.5% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Marcano has an RBI in 13 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (21.2%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.223
|AVG
|.239
|.248
|OBP
|.306
|.348
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|16/7
|3
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (7-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 4.36 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
