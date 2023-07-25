Bryan Reynolds -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 60 of 86 games this year (69.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 29 games this season (33.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .218 AVG .286 .312 OBP .332 .333 SLG .503 12 XBH 22 2 HR 8 19 RBI 27 27/19 K/BB 46/13 2 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings