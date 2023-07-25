Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 25
Bryan Reynolds -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 60 of 86 games this year (69.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 29 games this season (33.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.218
|AVG
|.286
|.312
|OBP
|.332
|.333
|SLG
|.503
|12
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|27
|27/19
|K/BB
|46/13
|2
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.75), 40th in WHIP (1.278), and third in K/9 (11.9).
