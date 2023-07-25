On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .237.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 10.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.9% of his games this season, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (35.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .232 AVG .241 .323 OBP .322 .384 SLG .431 15 XBH 21 5 HR 6 17 RBI 35 31/22 K/BB 37/22 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings