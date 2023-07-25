Tuesday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (48-53) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) at 9:40 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Padres, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (6-8) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have won in 32, or 40.5%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Pittsburgh this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (417 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

