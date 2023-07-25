Tuesday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (48-53) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) at 9:40 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Padres, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (6-8) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Pirates have won in 32, or 40.5%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Pittsburgh this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (417 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 19 Guardians W 7-5 Rich Hill vs Aaron Civale
July 21 @ Angels L 8-5 Johan Oviedo vs -
July 22 @ Angels W 3-0 Ryan Borucki vs Reid Detmers
July 23 @ Angels L 7-5 Mitch Keller vs Tyler Anderson
July 24 @ Padres W 8-4 Quinn Priester vs Yu Darvish
July 25 @ Padres - Rich Hill vs Blake Snell
July 26 @ Padres - Johan Oviedo vs Seth Lugo
July 28 Phillies - Osvaldo Bido vs Zack Wheeler
July 29 Phillies - Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
July 30 Phillies - Quinn Priester vs Cristopher Sanchez
August 1 Tigers - Rich Hill vs Michael Lorenzen

