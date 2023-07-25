Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (48-53) will face off against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) at PETCO Park on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Pirates have +220 odds to upset. An 8-run total is set in the game.

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (6-8, 2.75 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.92 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 73 times and won 38, or 52.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Padres have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Pirates the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Connor Joe 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+375) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Liover Peguero 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+375)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +25000 - 5th

