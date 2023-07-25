Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Padres on July 25, 2023
The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Carlos Santana and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Santana Stats
- Santana has 25 doubles, 11 home runs, 44 walks and 52 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .237/.322/.408 on the year.
- Santana hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jul. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Reynolds Stats
- Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.323/.428 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Bryan Reynolds or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (6-8) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 21st start of the season.
- He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks second, 1.278 WHIP ranks 40th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|at Phillies
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 3
|5.0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|4
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 91 hits with 24 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.417/.496 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 21
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.