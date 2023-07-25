The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Carlos Santana and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Santana Stats

Santana has 25 doubles, 11 home runs, 44 walks and 52 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .237/.322/.408 on the year.

Santana hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.323/.428 on the year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (6-8) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 21st start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 2.75 ERA ranks second, 1.278 WHIP ranks 40th, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jul. 20 5.0 5 1 1 4 7 at Phillies Jul. 15 5.0 3 0 0 7 3 vs. Mets Jul. 8 6.0 1 0 0 11 3 vs. Angels Jul. 3 5.0 7 0 0 7 4 at Pirates Jun. 28 6.0 3 2 2 10 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 91 hits with 24 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.417/.496 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Tigers Jul. 21 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

