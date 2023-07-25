Pirates vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 25
Carlos Santana leads the Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) into a matchup against the San Diego Padres (48-53), after homering twice in an 8-4 victory over the Padres, at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable starters are Blake Snell (6-8) for the Padres and Rich Hill (7-9) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (6-8, 2.75 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.92 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- The Pirates are sending Hill (7-9) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 43-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
- Hill is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Hill will look to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).
- In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rich Hill vs. Padres
- The opposing Padres offense has a collective .235 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 787 total hits and 13th in MLB action with 458 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.408) and are ninth in all of MLB with 128 home runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Hill has a 6 ERA and a 1.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .360.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- Snell (6-8) will take the mound for the Padres, his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 2.75, a 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.278.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Snell has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.75), 40th in WHIP (1.278), and third in K/9 (11.9).
Blake Snell vs. Pirates
- The Pirates are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .386 (25th in the league) with 94 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with a home run and two RBI in six innings.
