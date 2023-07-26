Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .326 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .265 with 55 walks and 43 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

In 63.4% of his 82 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .290 AVG .242 .394 OBP .372 .413 SLG .409 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

