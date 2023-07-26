Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .235 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 93 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33 games this year (35.5%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (34 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.232
|AVG
|.237
|.323
|OBP
|.320
|.384
|SLG
|.424
|15
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|35
|31/22
|K/BB
|37/23
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lugo (4-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.