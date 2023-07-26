The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (62) this season while batting .230 with 34 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 43 of 87 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (17.2%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (19.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .212 AVG .250 .337 OBP .361 .423 SLG .606 15 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 29 50/26 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 2

