Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ji-Man Choi -- hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is hitting .183 with two doubles, five home runs and two walks.
- In nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), Choi has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Choi has had an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).
- He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.231
|AVG
|.147
|.276
|OBP
|.147
|.615
|SLG
|.353
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|13/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (4-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
