After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .158 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Peguero has gotten at least one hit twice this year in six games, including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 5.0% of his plate appearances.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 .000 AVG .231 .000 OBP .286 .000 SLG .538 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 5/0 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings