Johan Oviedo gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to shut down Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -210 +170 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (40%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 101 games with a total.

The Pirates are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 21-31 18-26 26-30 30-39 14-17

