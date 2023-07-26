Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at PETCO Park against Seth Lugo, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 94 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 418 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.379 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (3-11) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Oviedo has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Angels L 8-5 Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels W 3-0 Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres L 5-1 Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Osvaldo Bido Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Quinn Priester Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Rich Hill Michael Lorenzen 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Johan Oviedo Matt Manning

