When the San Diego Padres (49-53) and Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57) match up in the series rubber match at PETCO Park on Wednesday, July 26, Seth Lugo will get the nod for the Padres, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the hill. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-11, 4.77 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 74 times and won 39, or 52.7%, of those games.

The Padres have a record of 7-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Padres have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (40%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+195) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +25000 - 5th

