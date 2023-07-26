Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Carlos Santana and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santana Stats

Santana has put up 80 hits with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .235/.321/.405 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .253/.319/.423 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Bryan Reynolds or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Soto has 92 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs, 94 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.416/.501 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Tigers Jul. 21 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.