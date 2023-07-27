Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
- Cleveland totaled 349.1 yards per game on offense last year (14th in ), and it surrendered 331.5 yards per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Browns collected four wins at home last year and three away.
- Cleveland was 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.
- The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.
Browns Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 catches for 239 yards.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett totaled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of July 27 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.