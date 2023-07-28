Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of them.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23.2% of his games this year, McCutchen has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.290
|AVG
|.242
|.394
|OBP
|.372
|.413
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (7-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.132 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th.
