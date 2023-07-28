On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .432, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this season (61 of 88), with more than one hit 20 times (22.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 48 .218 AVG .285 .312 OBP .329 .333 SLG .508 12 XBH 23 2 HR 9 19 RBI 28 27/19 K/BB 49/13 2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings