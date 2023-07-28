The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 62 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .228 with 34 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 124th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 43 of 88 games this season (48.9%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.3%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (33 of 88), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with two or more runs eight times (9.1%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .212 AVG .244 .337 OBP .358 .423 SLG .593 15 XBH 19 7 HR 14 23 RBI 29 50/26 K/BB 58/21 5 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings