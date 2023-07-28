On Friday, Ji-Man Choi (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is batting .188 with two doubles, six home runs and two walks.

In 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), Choi has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (30.0%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.

Choi has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).

He has scored a run in eight of 20 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 .231 AVG .158 .276 OBP .158 .615 SLG .421 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 6 RBI 4 10/2 K/BB 14/0 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings