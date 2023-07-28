Friday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 28.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (7-5) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-6).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 12-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (421 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates Schedule