Pirates vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 28.
The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (7-5) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-6).
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Pirates Player Props
|Phillies vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Pirates have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread).
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (40.7%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 12-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (421 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Angels
|W 3-0
|Ryan Borucki vs Reid Detmers
|July 23
|@ Angels
|L 7-5
|Mitch Keller vs Tyler Anderson
|July 24
|@ Padres
|W 8-4
|Quinn Priester vs Yu Darvish
|July 25
|@ Padres
|L 5-1
|Rich Hill vs Blake Snell
|July 26
|@ Padres
|W 3-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Seth Lugo
|July 28
|Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Zack Wheeler
|July 29
|Phillies
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Aaron Nola
|July 30
|Phillies
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 1
|Tigers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 2
|Tigers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Teheran
