Bryson Stott's Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) and Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) will square off in the series opener on Friday, July 28 at PNC Park. The contest will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (7-5, 3.80 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-6, 4.01 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 37 (59.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Phillies have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 33, or 40.7%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+333) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+200)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th

