Player prop bet options for Bryson Stott, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 87 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .256/.321/.432 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .265/.382/.411 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 at Angels Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (7-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 21st start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.80), 20th in WHIP (1.132), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jul. 22 7.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Padres Jul. 16 7.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Marlins Jul. 7 6.0 7 3 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 5.0 7 4 4 6 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 5.1 9 5 5 8 2

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Stott Stats

Stott has 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI (113 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He has a .300/.342/.430 slash line so far this year.

Stott hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 23 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 62 RBI (69 total hits).

He has a slash line of .182/.309/.424 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

