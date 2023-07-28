The Philadelphia Phillies (55-47) and Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Orioles, and the Pirates a series win over the Padres.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-5) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (9-6) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (7-5, 3.80 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-6, 4.01 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.

Keller is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

Keller is looking for his 21st straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

In three of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (7-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 20 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 31st, 1.132 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 13th.

