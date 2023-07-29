Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 29
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .262 with 56 walks and 43 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his games this year (52 of 83), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this season (22.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.284
|AVG
|.242
|.391
|OBP
|.372
|.404
|SLG
|.409
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|32/25
|K/BB
|42/31
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 45th, 1.073 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
