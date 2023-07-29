The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has had a hit in 62 of 89 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11.2% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has an RBI in 30 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (39.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.9%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 48 .219 AVG .285 .310 OBP .329 .331 SLG .508 12 XBH 23 2 HR 9 19 RBI 28 28/19 K/BB 49/13 2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings