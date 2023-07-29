Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 62 hits, batting .225 this season with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 48.3% of his games this season (43 of 89), with more than one hit 15 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (17 of 89), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 33 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.207
|AVG
|.244
|.331
|OBP
|.358
|.414
|SLG
|.593
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|29
|51/26
|K/BB
|58/21
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.25), ninth in WHIP (1.073), and 27th in K/9 (9).
