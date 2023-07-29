Ji-Man Choi and his .323 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (112 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on July 29 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is hitting .191 with three doubles, six home runs and two walks.
  • Choi has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this year, and 8.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Choi has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
  • He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this year.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.233 AVG .158
.273 OBP .158
.600 SLG .421
5 XBH 4
3 HR 3
7 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/0
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies are sending Nola (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 45th, 1.073 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th.
