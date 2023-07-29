Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Phillies Player Props
|Pirates vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Phillies
|Pirates vs Phillies Odds
|Pirates vs Phillies Prediction
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .158 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Twice in six games this year, Peguero has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.231
|.000
|OBP
|.286
|.000
|SLG
|.538
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|5/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.25), ninth in WHIP (1.073), and 27th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.