The New York Yankees (54-49) visit the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-5) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (6-6) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Orioles vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (7-5, 3.65 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (6-6, 4.33 ERA)

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (7-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed one hit in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.65 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .198.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Wells has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Tyler Wells vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 446 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 771 hits, 29th in baseball, with 141 home runs (seventh in the league).

The Yankees have gone 16-for-65 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 RBI in 17 innings this season against the right-hander.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, July 21 against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .265 against him.

Schmidt has recorded three quality starts this year.

Schmidt is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Orioles

He will face an Orioles offense that ranks 10th in the league with 499 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .418 slugging percentage (10th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 121 home runs (13th in the league).

Schmidt has thrown 13 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 14 against the Orioles this season.

