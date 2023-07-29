Saturday's game at PNC Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 victory for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (9-6) against the Pirates and Quinn Priester (1-1).

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Pirates have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 8-9 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (422 total).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule