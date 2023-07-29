Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Aaron Nola, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 97 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .383 this season.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 422 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Quinn Priester heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Priester has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres L 5-1 Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres W 3-2 Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Lorenzen 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away - -

