Player props can be found for Bryson Stott and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 88 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.320/.430 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .262/.381/.407 on the year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 at Angels Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (9-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 22nd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the 21st start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.25), ninth in WHIP (1.073), and 27th in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jul. 23 7.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 7.1 5 3 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 6.0 8 5 4 6 0 at Rays Jul. 4 7.1 5 1 1 12 1 at Cubs Jun. 28 5.0 7 4 4 4 3

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Stott Stats

Stott has 115 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .302/.344/.433 on the year.

Stott has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 23 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 3

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 64 runs.

He has a slash line of .186/.317/.437 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates Jul. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 6 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 24 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

