Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Phillies Player Props
|Pirates vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Phillies
|Pirates vs Phillies Odds
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .239.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 45 of 87 games this year (51.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.259
|AVG
|.224
|.381
|OBP
|.288
|.411
|SLG
|.422
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/20
|K/BB
|49/9
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.