The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Man Choi and his .679 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is batting .208 with four doubles, six home runs and two walks.
  • Choi has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In eight games this season (36.4%), Choi has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 22 games so far this season.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.265 AVG .158
.297 OBP .158
.618 SLG .421
6 XBH 4
3 HR 3
7 RBI 4
13/2 K/BB 14/0
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
