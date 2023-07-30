Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Man Choi and his .679 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Phillies Player Props
|Pirates vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Phillies
|Pirates vs Phillies Odds
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is batting .208 with four doubles, six home runs and two walks.
- Choi has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this year (54.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this season (36.4%), Choi has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in nine of 22 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.265
|AVG
|.158
|.297
|OBP
|.158
|.618
|SLG
|.421
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|4
|13/2
|K/BB
|14/0
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.98 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.