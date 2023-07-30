On Sunday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero is batting .261 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Peguero has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Peguero has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.300 AVG .231
.300 OBP .286
.600 SLG .538
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
5/0 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
