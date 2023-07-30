Liover Peguero Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Phillies - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Liover Peguero (coming off going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .261 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Peguero has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.300
|AVG
|.231
|.300
|OBP
|.286
|.600
|SLG
|.538
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|5/0
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 113 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
