Sunday's contest at PNC Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) at 1:35 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Phillies, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) to the mound, while Rich Hill (7-10) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (41%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 17-24 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (429 total, 4.1 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Schedule