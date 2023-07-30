Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Sunday at PNC Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who is projected to start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 98 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 429 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.381 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (7-10) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has seven quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Hill has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Padres W 8-4 Away Quinn Priester Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres L 5-1 Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres W 3-2 Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Home Quinn Priester Aaron Nola 7/30/2023 Phillies - Home Rich Hill Cristopher Sanchez 8/1/2023 Tigers - Home Rich Hill Eduardo Rodríguez 8/2/2023 Tigers - Home Johan Oviedo Michael Lorenzen 8/3/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 8/4/2023 Brewers - Away Quinn Priester Colin Rea 8/5/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Corbin Burnes

