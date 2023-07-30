On Sunday, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (56-48) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58) at PNC Park in the rubber game of the series. Cristopher Sanchez will get the call for the Phillies, while Rich Hill will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Pirates are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-150). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023

1:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 2.98 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-10, 4.89 ERA)

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 38, or 59.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 18-12 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (41%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +25000 - 5th

