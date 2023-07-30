Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Phillies on July 30, 2023
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryson Stott and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet at PNC Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .255/.319/.427 on the year.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 57 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .259/.379/.403 slash line on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 24
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Angels
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 118 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .306/.347/.438 slash line on the season.
- Stott has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles and an RBI.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 73 walks and 65 RBI (71 total hits).
- He's slashing .185/.320/.435 on the season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 28
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 24
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
