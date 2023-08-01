Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286 with two homers.
- In 64 of 91 games this season (70.3%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this year (40.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.225
|AVG
|.285
|.315
|OBP
|.329
|.350
|SLG
|.508
|13
|XBH
|23
|3
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|28
|31/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|2
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 127 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Manning (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
