The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Man Choi and his .577 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is hitting .205 with four doubles, six home runs and two walks.

Choi has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.1% of his games this season, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Choi has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.

He has scored in nine games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .257 AVG .158 .289 OBP .158 .600 SLG .421 6 XBH 4 3 HR 3 7 RBI 4 13/2 K/BB 14/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings