Tuesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) against the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

The Pirates will call on Johan Oviedo (4-11) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-2).

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Pirates as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Pirates have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Pittsburgh is 10-6 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 55.6% chance to win.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 435 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule