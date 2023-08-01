Pirates vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58) against the Detroit Tigers (47-59) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.
The Pirates will call on Johan Oviedo (4-11) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-2).
Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Tigers Player Props
|Pirates vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Pirates as the favorite once.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Pirates did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Pirates have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Pittsburgh is 10-6 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 435 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|@ Padres
|L 5-1
|Rich Hill vs Blake Snell
|July 26
|@ Padres
|W 3-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Seth Lugo
|July 28
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Zack Wheeler
|July 29
|Phillies
|W 7-6
|Quinn Priester vs Aaron Nola
|July 30
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Rich Hill vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 1
|Tigers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Matt Manning
|August 2
|Tigers
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 3
|@ Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Adrian Houser
|August 4
|@ Brewers
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Colin Rea
|August 5
|@ Brewers
|-
|Rich Hill vs Corbin Burnes
|August 6
|@ Brewers
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Freddy Peralta
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.