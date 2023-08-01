The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series at PNC Park.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Pirates as the favorite once.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have gone 11-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Pittsburgh has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-47-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have covered 61.5% of their games this season, going 8-5-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-27 22-31 20-26 27-31 32-40 15-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.