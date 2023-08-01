The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bryan Reynolds, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Oviedo Stats

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (4-11) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Oviedo has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 48th, 1.347 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 39th.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 26 6.0 3 1 1 5 3 at Angels Jul. 21 4.0 3 5 5 4 3 vs. Giants Jul. 15 7.0 1 1 1 10 3 at Dodgers Jul. 6 6.2 6 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 5.0 9 8 8 1 3

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (91 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.322/.436 on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two home runs and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.380/.399 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 91 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .229/.306/.406 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 88 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.264/.330 so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

