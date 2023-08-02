Andrew McCutchen -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 2 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 77 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 105th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 53 of 86 games this year (61.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.6%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 19 games this season (22.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .272 AVG .242 .385 OBP .372 .384 SLG .409 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 35/28 K/BB 42/31 5 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings