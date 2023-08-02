On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Reynolds will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 65 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this year (33.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40.2% of his games this season (37 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 48 .226 AVG .285 .314 OBP .329 .348 SLG .508 13 XBH 23 3 HR 9 21 RBI 28 31/19 K/BB 49/13 2 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings