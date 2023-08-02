Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Tigers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Reynolds will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 65 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31 games this year (33.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this season (37 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|48
|.226
|AVG
|.285
|.314
|OBP
|.329
|.348
|SLG
|.508
|13
|XBH
|23
|3
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|28
|31/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|2
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, July 25 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
