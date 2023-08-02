On Wednesday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Joe has gotten at least one hit in 52.8% of his games this season (47 of 89), with multiple hits 13 times (14.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.5%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (33.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .264 AVG .224 .378 OBP .288 .405 SLG .422 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 33/20 K/BB 49/9 0 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings